Francis Ford Coppola became the 2,715th celebrity to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, March 21.

Elle Fanning and Talia Shire were among the special guests in attendance at the ceremony, which took place in front of the historic Musso & Frank Grill.

“In every email we’ve exchanged, you’ve always signed “love Uncle Francis,” so I love you so much Uncle Francis,” said Fanning in her speech. “There’s no one in the world more deserving than you. You should have should have all the stars on the street if it was up to me. I love you.”

“Francis Ford Coppola is cinematic gold! His legendary career has been a huge part of Hollywood’s film history for decades,” said Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “We are very proud to welcome him to the Hollywood Walk of Fame and we are thrilled to celebrate the 50th anniversary of one of Hollywood’s most famous films, ‘The Godfather’.”

Coppola was born in 1939 in Detroit Michigan to Italian immigrants and grew up in New York. He graduated with a degree in drama from Hofstra University.

The six-time Academy Award-winning director, writer and producer has been responsible for classic movies such as “The Godfather” Trilogy, “Apocalypse Now”, “The Outsiders” and Bram Stoker’s “Dracula”.

Coppola is currently in pre-production on his upcoming film “Megalopolis” – a Roman epic set in modern times which begins production in the fall of 2022.