Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian had a steamy airport reunion over the weekend.

The “Saturday Night Live” comedian was on hand to pick up his other-half in a blacked-out Mercedes-Benz SUV after she arrived back from a quick trip to Miami on Sunday.

READ MORE: Julia Fox Insists Her Ex Kanye West Is ‘Harmless’ And Wouldn’t ‘Hurt A Fly’ Amid Ongoing Feud With Kim And Pete

Davidson was pictured in the driving seat at Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles, where Kardashian had just landed in her private jet .

After jumping in beside her man, Kardashian proceeded to grab his face and give him a big smooch.

Davidson recently cemented their relationship by having “Kim” tattooed on his chest.

READ MORE: Ariana Grande Gifts Kim Kardashian Products From Her Beauty Line Amid Pete Davidson Romance

“He wanted to do something that was really different,” explained Kardashian, while appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

“But like that’s what tattoo people do, right? Like, they get tattoos of what’s going on in their life.”