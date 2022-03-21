Click to share this via email

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are no longer calling their 7-week-old son Wolf.

Jenner took to Instagram Stories to announce the news on Monday, March 21.

“FYI our sons name isn’t Wolf anymore,” she told fans. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

It’s unclear what the couple are now calling their first born son.

Scott and Jenner welcomed their baby boy on Feb. 2.

The baby’s full name at birth was Wolf Jacques Webster, with Jacques being Scott’s middle name.

The couple are also parents to 4-year-old daughter Stormi.