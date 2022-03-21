Click to share this via email

Beyoncé might be set to serve up a surprise performance during this year’s Oscars.

According to Variety, the superstar is currently in talks to perform “Be Alive” from a tennis court in Compton during Sunday night’s broadcast.

The song is featured in “King Richard”, which is nominated in multiple categories at the Academy Awards.

The tennis courts of Compton are where Venus and Serena Williams trained under the watchful eye of their father, Richard Williams.

Variety reports that one possible scenario would see Bey opening the show alongside Will Smith, before the actor heads to north Hollywood to catch the rest of the ceremony.

Beyoncé previously performed at this Oscars in 2005, 2007 and 2009.

The 2022 Academy Awards take place on Sunday, March 27.