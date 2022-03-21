One lucky bride-to-be got the surprise of a lifetime on her wedding day, thanks to Tom Hanks.

The iconic actor dropped by to say “hi” to Grace Gwaltney and her bridal party while they were taking some photos at the Fairmont Pittsburgh before her wedding ceremony on Saturday, March 19.

Gwaltney’s photographer, Rachel Rowland, took to Instagram to share photos of the memorable moment.

“I’d like to say a photo bomb from Tom Hanks was the best part of yesterday but honestly I’d be lying. (No offense to the GOAT),” she wrote in the caption.

In an interview with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Rowalnd explained “We were all walking from the hotel to the limo, and out of nowhere, he pops up and just says, ‘My name is Tom Hanks! Can I take a photo with the bride?’ We all started screaming and were pretty much in shock.”

Rowland added, “He was just as wonderful and charming as you’d assume. His wife, Rita [Wilson], was there and got in some photos, too.”

Hanks is currently in Pittsburgh filming a new project titled “A Man Called Otto”.