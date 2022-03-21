Morgan Gruber blew the judges away, thanks to her incredible performance on the latest episode of “American Idol“.

The 17-year-old auditioned for the show in honour of her late grandmother, who passed away following a battle with ovarian cancer.

“My Grandma just encouraged me to sing anywhere I could, but I was really too scared to,” she told the judges.

Gruber then performed Elle King’s “Can’t Be Loved”, earning a standing ovation from Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

“Wow, well you know, this is why we do ‘American Idol’, because we find diamonds in the rough just like you,” gushed Perry.

Bryan added, “I looked at Katy’s sheet and it says Top 20, my sheet says Top 20. Your grandmother, as many grandmothers are, she was right on the money.”

After earning a Golden Ticket to Hollywood, Gruber said, “If my grandma were here I know she would say ‘I’m so proud of you.’ She’s definitely smiling down on me right now.”