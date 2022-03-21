Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Candace Cameron Bure’s family celebrated a very special moment over the weekend.

The “Full House” star’s 23-year-old daughter Natasha was officially baptized on Sunday, March 20.

READ MORE: Candace Cameron Bure Shares How The ‘Full House’ Family Mourned Bob Saget Together (Exclusive)

Natasha took to Instagram to share a video of herself being dunked underneath the sacred water by Pastor Dudley Rutherford.

“God is GOOD,” she wrote. “Today was a special day.”

In comments beneath the post, her proud mom said, “I am still crying my eyes out 😭. Praise the Lord. This mama is overwhelmed by God’s goodness and grace. I love you baby.”

Candace also shared the same clip to her own Instagram account, writing, “As a mama, there’s nothing that tops this day. Nothing!!”

READ MORE: Candace Cameron Bure Remembers Bob Saget For ‘The Loving And Amazing Person That He Was’

She continued, “My three adult children have now all professed their faith, love, service and devotion to Jesus Christ; Lord of Lords, King of Kings, Savior of the world 🙌🏼. Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you.’ Matthew 28:19-20pt.”

Natasha has followed in her mom’s famous footsteps after appearing in movies like “Home Sweet Home” and “Aurora Tegarden: Haunted by Murder”.

As well as her daughter, Candace shares sons Lev, 21, and Maksim, 19, with husband Valeri Bure.