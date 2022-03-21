Click to share this via email

A formerly homeless singer-songwriter showed the world what happens when you don’t give up during the latest episode of “American Idol“.

Sir Blayke slept rough in L.A. while trying to pursue his dreams of becoming a music star.

Blayke started out his audition by delivering a rendition of “Dive” by Ed Sheeran, however the judges needed to see more.

The 28-year-old Chicago native then went on to sing one of his own original tracks.

“I actually preferred your original song,” said Katy Perry. “You have a good voice, you just need to connect with the heart.”

Luke Bryan was first to vote, telling the hopeful that it would be a “no” from him.

“I’m a quick study,” noted Blayke, while trying to convince the other judges to take a chance on him.

It was enough to win yeses from Perry and Lionel Richie, sending Blayke through to the Hollywood round of auditions.