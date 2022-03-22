Jay Copeland wowed the “American Idol” judges enough to nab the final Platinum Ticket on Monday’s episode.

The 23-year-old, from Salisbury, Maryland, belted out an incredible version of Stevie Wonder’s “Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours”.

Copeland explained how he graduated from college two years ago, majoring in music, and was due to attend grad school this year for acting. However, he was given an ultimatum forcing him to choose between that and music/”Idol”, and he chose the latter.

“I don’t know if I made the right decision or the wrong decision but I made the best decision,” he told judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

Copeland’s performance soon got Perry up dancing, with the trio giving him a standing ovation as the track came to an end.

READ MORE: Formerly Homeless Singer Sir Blayke Auditions For ‘American Idol’

Bryan laughed, “Finally someone who has as many teeth as Lionel Richie.”

Richie responded, “I was just going to say that. You’ve got some great teeth brother. I’m going to tell you something. I’ve been alive a very long time and you don’t just jump on a Stevie Wonder song and do boxing with Stevie Wonder. You controlled it, you did it, you owned it and, on top of that, you were having so much fun.

“You might have lost the gift they were going to give you for your master’s, but the gift you are going to give ‘American Idol’ is greater than anything you’ve ever imagined. Your talent is off the chain. There’s nothing to study [anymore.] We needed this. We’ve been waiting for you to walk through that door. I’m so happy you showed up.”

Bryan added, “Lionel said it. We’ve been waiting on a kid like you. You are going to be able to electrify a crowd… You’re perfect in my opinion.”

Jay Copeland on “American Idol”. Credit: ABC/Eric McCandless

READ MORE: Morgan Gruber Dubbed ‘Diamond In The Rough’ After Stunning ‘American Idol’ Performance

Perry then delivered more good news, telling Copeland of the Platinum Ticket: “Finally a competition. We think you are the perfect candidate for something. 20 is usually platinum. [We are giving out] one platinum ticket in each city. You get to go to Hollywood week but you get a little shortcut. You are worth all of the platinum.”

HunterGirl, 23, a music therapist from Winchester, Tennessee, and 17-year-old Kenedi Anderson, from Crozet, Virginia, also nabbed a Platinum Ticket each earlier in the auditions.