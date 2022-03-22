Lizzo and James Corden went head-to-head in a riff-off on Monday’s “Late Late Show”.

Corden explained at the start of the skit how he recently went to a wedding that had “zero dancing” before the DJ eventually caved and put on some ’80s classics at the end of the night.

“The 1980s, nothing comes close. Nothing comes remotely close,” the host insisted. “The best dance party bangers of all time.”

Lizzo then made her entrance, questioning Corden’s statement and telling him: “You know who gets people out of their seats? Me!”

She later said, as the pair were joined by the Filharmonic, “I just tested positive in whooping your a**!”

As Corden declared the challenge on, Lizzo belted out a cover of Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar”, before Corden busted a move to Dead or Alive’s “You Spin Me Round”.

He then sang Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”, and Lizzo couldn’t help but sing along a little too, before she performed BTS’ “Butter”, which included a lot of twerking, and Corden admitted defeat.

As Lizzo said it was about “fun” not who won, the pair came together to sing an epic version of Lizzo’s “Juice”.

During her appearance on the show, Lizzo also previewed her new song “About Damn Time”, confirming she’d finally finished her latest album.