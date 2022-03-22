Kaitlyn Bristowe has mixed feelings about not hosting the next season of “The Bachelorette”. On the latest episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast, the Bachelor Nation star reacted to the news that she and Tayshia Adams will not be returning to host the show’s next season.

After Bristowe and Adams led Katie Thurston and Michelle Young‘s seasons of the show, Jesse Palmer, who hosted Clayton Echard‘s season of “The Bachelor”, will guide co-Bachelorettes Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia through their journey.

“I think Jesse’s amazing. He’ll be a great host and I hope he helps Gabby and Rachel in any way that he can,” Bristowe said. “… I want to support Gabby and Rachel and be there for them so bad. I think it makes sense to have a woman being there for them.”

At the same time, though, Bristowe said that it’s “been a wild year” for her, noting, “I’m coming off filming two ‘Bachelorette’ seasons, my live podcast tour and now ending the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ tour.” She’s also engaged to fellow Bachelor Nation star Jason Tartick.

As much as she wants to be there to support the next two leading ladies, Bristowe said, “I also do want to prioritize being at home with Jason… and start planning my wedding and catch up on my businesses.”

“So, #BlessingInDisguise, I guess. There’s a lot of exciting things coming up in the next few months, and it all just feels very overwhelming,” she concluded. “But I guess it’s that saying like, you can have it all, but you can’t have it all at once. I will be sad, though I want to be there to support them, but that’s the update.”

Palmer’s continuation as franchise host was announced on the season finale of “The Bachelor”, when he revealed that, for the first time ever, the show would have two Bachelorettes throughout the whole journey.

The news came after both Windey and Recchia went through a lot with Echard, when he broke up with each of them in favour of Susie Evans, who initially departed the series after learning that the Bachelor was in love with — and had been intimate with — both of the other women. While Evans turned Echard down on the final day in Iceland, the pair reconnected post-show and are now happy and in love.

“I wish the best for them. I was extremely happy when they announced they were dual Bachelorettes,” Echard told ET after the Bachelorette reveal. “I had a big smile on my face, because they’re gonna both get their happy ending as well. They really do deserve it. They went through a lot, and a lot of it was because of the pain I caused.”

Season 19 of “The Bachelorette” will premiere Monday, July 11 on ABC.

