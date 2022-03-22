Click to share this via email

Auditioning as a couple can be hard.

On Monday’s “American Idol”, Kaylin Roberson and Matt Gorman entered the audition room to perform an original song and faced the prospect of only one singer getting through.

“If anybody goes, send her,” Matt said

“That’s a man in love,” Luke Bryan remarked.

The couple then performed their original country song “Fast Forever”, with Kaylin in particular showing off her vocal chops.

“Kaylin, your voice just cut through massively,” Bryan said afterward. “You’ve got a big, ‘stand out in the spotlight and let it rip’ voice.”

He then noted that Matt’s voice was more “laid back” and “California” style.

“I mean, he was in a complementary position,” Lionel Richie said, with Katy Perry adding, “Matt, you didn’t shine as much in the duet, but you definitely have a grit to your voice.”

After pushing Matt to expand the range of his voice, the judges speculated that Kaylin might be more ready for the competition.

“I’d be ready,” she agreed.

While Richie voted yes on Matt, Perry and Shelton gave him nos. But thankfully, Kaylin got three yeses, sending her to Hollywood.

“You’re gonna need Matt as a rock,” Richie told her. “Because it is not just going to be a cake walk.”