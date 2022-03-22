Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Hugh Grant is separating fact from fiction regarding those “Doctor Who” rumours.

The actor, who played the Doctor in a Comic Relief charity special in 1999, was reportedly offered the role in 2004 but turned it down, according to the Guardian.

READ MORE: David Arquette Recalls The Hilarious Way He Inadvertently Offended Hugh Grant

Rumours that he was set to replace the current Doctor Jodie Whittaker then resurfaced in the Daily Mirror.

However, sharing a Guardian article, Grant insisted the rumours were not true:

Nothing against Dr W but I’m not. No idea where the story came from. https://t.co/g1PG4VsqYN — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) March 21, 2022

Not only is this Whittaker’s final season, but showrunner Chris Chibnall will also be replaced by previous showrunner Russell T. Davies.

Whittaker, who became the first woman to play the Time Lord when she took over from Peter Capaldi in 2017, will star in three “Doctor Who” specials this year before she bows out in the fall.