On the latest “American Idol”, Kamloops, B.C., singer Cameron Whitcomb made quite the impression with his audition.

Bringing a nervous, high-octane energy to the room, the 18-year-old pipeline worker even did a backflip to show off his many talents.

But when it came time to actually perform, Whitcomb shocked and delighted the judges with his soft, emotionally resonant voice singing Waylon Jennings’ “Rock, Salt and Nails”.

“You should definitely do that TikTok challenge where they say, ‘Do I sing like I talk?'” Katy Perry joked. “‘Cause it’s really different. I mean, it’s awesome.”

Luke Bryan added, “I’m not sure you know what you’re doing yet. Like, I don’t think you have any idea what you’re doing.”

But when Perry interrupted to say, “I think there’s something there,” Bryan clarified, “I mean that great. I don’t know if you know five songs or 500.”

Whitcomb explained that he’d never had any vocal lessons, to which Bryan responded, “Great. Good!”

Pressed by Lionel Richie on how long he’s been singing publicly, Whitcomb shocked the judges again, revealing he’s never sung in front of other people before, outside of family.

“The tone that you have, if organized, you could be really something amazing,” Richie commented. “But you’re not organized yet. You need time.”

Richie ended up giving him a no, but both Perry and Bryan voted yes, sending the young Canadian to Hollywood.

He even did another backflip to celebrate.