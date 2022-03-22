Nicolas Cage is an internet star but he’s mystified about it.

The “Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” star is on the new cover of GQ, and in the issue he reveals he doesn’t quite get why he is so “meme-able.”

“I still don’t really fully understand what the fascination is with my face or facial expressions that happen in these memes,” the 58-year-old says. “I’m like, Well, but why? Just like, What is it?”

That said, Cage accepts the meme-ability, remarking, “You can’t go against that which is.”

Nicolas Cage – Photo: Jason Nocito/GQ

The actor also discusses his mission to make as many movies as possible to pay off debts after encountering financial troubles in 2009.

“When I was doing four movies a year, back to back to back, I still had to find something in them to be able to give it my all,” he says. “They didn’t work, all of them. Some of them were terrific, like ‘Mandy’, but some of them didn’t work. But I never phoned it in. So if there was a misconception, it was that. That I was just doing it and not caring. I was caring.”

Now, though, Cage’s debts are cleared, and the actor is looking at making a new start, making more independent films and passion projects.

“I’m just going to focus on being extremely selective, as selective as I can be,” he says. “I would like to make every movie as if it were my last.”

One of those projects may well be his uncle Francis Ford Coppola’s planned epic “Megalopolis”. Another project is getting ready to raise a baby with his pregnant wife, Riko Shibata.

“I am a romantic, and when I’m in love, I want to give that person everything I can,” he says. “It’s my expression of saying, ‘I love you. I want to spend the rest of my life with you.’ And this is it for me.”