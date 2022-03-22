Skyler Maxey-Wert brought a unique element to his “American Idol” audition that the judges “have never experienced.”.

The 25-year-old artist may be a professional ballet dancer but he’s also an impressive singer who was encouraged to audition for the show by Incubus’s Brandon Boyd, after the lead vocalist came across one of Maxey-Wert’s singing videos on his Instagram page.

Skyler Maxey-Wert- Photo: ABC/Eric McCandless

The Pennsylvania native has been perfecting the art of ballet for 20 years. He began studying the highly technical form of dance at the age of five and attended the prestigious Lancaster School of Ballet and the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School at American Ballet Theatre. At age 18, Maxey-Wert moved to Germany, where he now resides, to launch his dance career and is currently the Second Soloist with Semperoper Ballett, after getting promoted in 2020.

Maxey-Wert has always had a passion for singing and participated in open mic from time to time but has been on “such a specific path for so long” that he never “took the time to invest” in himself as a singer until now.

“One day Brandon Boyd reached out and he said, ‘I think you’re talented. If you want to, I think you should audition for ‘American Idol’,” Maxey-Wert told “Idol” judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan.

His audition cover of Donny Hathaway’s “For All We Know” wowed the judges and earned him a standing ovation.

Richie complimented his talent, calling it “a gift to ‘American Idol’,” while Bryan noted that if he incorporates ballet into his singing performances it would be “mind-blowing.”

After the judges’ reactions, it’s no surprise that Maxey-Wert earned yeses from all three judges and a golden ticket to Hollywood.

Maxey-Wert later thanked Boyd on his Instagram for “seeing something special in me and introducing me to this amazing opportunity.”

“American Idol” returns with Hollywood week on Monday, March 28.