Andrew Garfield is speaking about that “Spider-Man: No Way Home” Oscars 2022 snub.

The flick was a huge success when it was released at the end of the last year but only managed to nab a Visual Effects nom at this year’s ceremony.

Garfield, who made a surprise return in the movie reprising his role as Peter Parker, told the Daily Telegraph: “It’s the sixth-biggest movie in the history of movies.

“Making a film that a gajillion people want to see together is a miracle. Making a film that an awarding body loves is also a miracle,” NME reported.

He went on: “Sometimes those miracles overlap, and sometimes they don’t. But I personally feel pretty satisfied with the audience response. I think that’s plenty.”

Garfield, who is up for the Best Actor award for his role in “Tick, Tick… BOOM!”, continued: “Honestly, how some people vote is none of my business. I think they acknowledged some great people.

“But do I think Olivia Colman gave one of the best performances of the year? Yes, I do,” he added of the actress, who is up for Best Actress for her role in “The Lost Daughter”.

Jane Campion’s “The Power Of The Dog” leads the 2022 Academy Award nominations with 12 nods, followed by Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” with 10 nominations.

The 2022 Oscars will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, March 27.