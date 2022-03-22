Sandra Bullock has had an incredible movie career but there’s one flick that she’s not so proud of.

The actress, who has been busy promoting “The Lost City”, chatted about the film alongside co-star Daniel Radcliffe in an interview with toofab.

The pair were asked if there were any movies they initially weren’t fond of doing, but fans had come around to eventually.

Bullock shared, “I have one [that] no one came around to and I’m still embarrassed I was in.

“It’s called ‘Speed 2’. I’ve been very vocal about it. Makes no sense. Slow boat. Slowly going towards an island.”

Bullock went on, praising Radcliffe for his excellent sequels while hers were always “stinkers”: “That’s one I wished I hadn’t done and no fans came around that I know of, except for you,” she added, as the reporter said he liked it.

“I feel like it had a kind of cult love as well,” Radcliffe said, to which Bullock, who starred in the film alongside Jason Patric, quipped: “Very quiet! Like five people. Him and the other four 12-year-olds who were watching the slow boat going towards the tiny island.”

Sandra Bullock, Jason Patric in “Speed 2: Cruise Control”. Photo by Ron Phillips/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

Bullock’s comments come after Keanu Reeves told Graham Norton why he didn’t star in the 1997 flick after featuring in the first: “At the time I didn’t respond to the script. I really wanted to work with Sandra Bullock, I loved playing Jack Traven, and I loved ‘Speed’, but an ocean liner? I had nothing against the artists involved, but at that time I had the feeling it just wasn’t right.”

Elsewhere in the toofab interview, Bullock spoke about filming some of the more challenging scenes in the Dominican Republic for “The Lost City”.

“It was crazy. It was beautiful, yet it was absolute insanity,” Bullock said.

“We had a pandemic, then we had an epidemic — hundreds of our crew, we all went down with some parasite — then there were IVs out of our arms and we almost lost our first AD. He was in the hospital, other people were in the hospital. We became very careful.

“We were already cautious and scared because of the pandemic. But, look, we had gorgeous terrain, we’d all been locked in a house for a year and a half, we had two producers who were total b***hes and made sure that everyone followed the rules.

“It’s like, we just wanted everyone to go home the same way they got there and we took great pride in that. Also, to have the freedom of interacting with safe human beings. We wanted reconnecting with anybody. I felt it was worth it, definitely worth it.”