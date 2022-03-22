Ted Danson has done a lot over the years.

On Tuesday, the iconic TV star appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, and the host brings up his 40 years on television.

As Ellen points out, there doesn’t appear to be a single year over four decades when Danson hasn’t appeared on TV.

“My motto is,” he jokes. “I don’t want people to look at an episode of ‘Cheers’, with all that beautiful, long, brown real hair and then see me on the street and go, ‘Oh my God, you look like crap.'”

Later in the interview, Ellen has Danson play a game of “Two Lies and a Truth”, in which Danson makes three claims about himself and the host must guess which is the lie.

Danson’s three claims: he was competitive dancer in college, that he once totalled a rental car before leaving the lot, and that he has only tried standup comedy twice.

The answer comes as a big surprise.