Wanda Sykes visited “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Monday night to discuss some important business regarding her upcoming gig as co-host of the Oscars on Sunday March 27.

The award-winning comedian, actor, and writer, who will serve as “one-third of a trio of hosts” alongside fellow comedians Amy Schumer and Regina Hall for the 94th Academy Awards, revealed that “out of all the jobs that I have, this one is actually gonna cost me money.”

READ MORE: Jimmy Kimmel Is Not Happy About ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home”s ‘Unforgivable’ Oscars Best Picture Snub

So Syked for tonight! 😍 pic.twitter.com/BLRdz7ccbu — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) March 22, 2022

Host Jimmy Kimmel, who hosted the Oscars in 2017 and 2018, agreed and asked Sykes to share what she’d be pocketing.

The “Upshaws” actress played it coy, answering “Like scale, probably,” to which Kimmel said “It’s less than that,” revealing that he was paid $15,000 to host.

READ MORE: Amy Schumer Teases Oscars Hosting With Wanda Sykes And Regina Hall: ‘An Absolute Blast’ (Exclusive)

Kimmel, who previously revealed his Oscars pay in 2016, pointed out that he was the only host and now there are three, whom Sykes will probably have to split a similar amount with.

He added that Sykes is “getting robbed” for “months of work.”

“I’ve already decided I’m just gonna steal an Oscar,” Sykes joked, adding that she’ll probably get drunk after the first act because “it’s not like [she’s] getting paid.”

READ MORE: Wanda Sykes Wished She Was ‘Busy’ When She Agreed To A Night Out With Amy Schumer

Despite the meagre earnings, the prestigious gig is certainly a noteworthy credit that Sykes called “a big deal.”

Watch the full interview above for more on what to expect from this year’s hosts, and Sykes’ work on the upcoming “History of the World Part II” series with Mel Brooks.