Trevor Noah had quite a scare on his way into Toronto.

The host of “The Daily Show” was on a flight to the city to attend an event for Islamic Relief Canada over the weekend at Paramount Fine Foods Centre.

READ MORE: Trevor Noah To Headline White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Unfortunately, the appearance had to be cancelled at the last minute when bad weather made it impossible for the flight to land, forcing it to be diverted.

“Few things in life give you more clarity than your flight being unable to land,” Noah wrote. “Everyone on the plane starts praying and I think about all the things I should have done in life…”

Although we are saddened that we couldn't spend our Saturday afternoon with @Trevornoah, we are thankful that he and his team were able to land safely 🙏

We hope that we can see you soon!

Best wishes from the IR Team! 💙 https://t.co/nGob1wV2W9 — IslamicRelief Canada (@IRCanada) March 21, 2022

READ MORE: Trevor Noah Responds To Kanye West’s Racist Reaction After ‘Daily Show’ Host Urges People To Take Kim, Pete & Kanye Feud Seriously

As a follower helpfully pointed out, though, Noah’s life wasn’t actually in danger, as airplanes are flown with enough fuel to allow them to divert if need be.

There is no cause for concern. Aircraft carry enough fuel to go to an alternate plus holding, maneuvering, and a reserve. If the pilots can’t land the worst that will happen is a big delay. The drive to the airport is way more dangerous. — Dash8onSteroids (@FreeseVera) March 19, 2022

No word yet on whether Noah will make a future appearance in Toronto.