Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Don’t worry: Kelly Clarkson is still Kelly Clarkson.

Last month, the singer raised eyebrows when she filed with the court to have her name changed to Kelly Brianne, her first and middle names.

READ MORE: Kelly Clarkson And Brandon Blackstock Settle Divorce Nearly 2 Years After Split

Speaking with People, Clarkson clarified the name change, explaining that it’s simply a technicality.

“I just got divorced, so I had to drop my married last name,” she said. “I just kept my middle name for my personal life. I’m still Kelly Clarkson.”

Clarkson was married to Brandon Blackstock until 2021, and while she changed her legal last name to Blackstock when they wed, she still went by Clarkson professionally.

READ MORE: Kelly Clarkson Belts Out Incredible ‘Jolene’ Cover, Parton Gushes Over Her ACMs Performance: ‘One Of The Best Ever’

“I don’t think I can change Clarkson at this point,” she assured fans. “I’m 20 years in!”

The singer was born Kelly Brianne Clarkson, and famously came to prominence by winning the first season of “American Idol” in 2002.