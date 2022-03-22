Anne Hathaway wants to point out that pregnancy isn’t always a positive experience.

The actress, who shares sons Jonathan, 5, and Jack, 2, with husband Adam Shulman, tells WSJ. Magazine of motherhood: “I didn’t feel fully landed and fully here until I was a mom.

“It’s not like I was lacking integrity, but it made me want to be completely, on every level, true to my word.

“And that meant stopping any nonsense that I had going on inside myself. And it’s little breaks that you give yourself sometimes when you know that you’re not being your best self.”

Anne Hathaway. Credit: Dan Martensen for WSJ. Magazine

Hathaway, who has been promoting her new Apple TV+ series “wecrashed”, says of potentially having more kids, “I could see us going for another one.”

However, she adds: “There’s this tendency to portray getting pregnant, having kids, in one light, as if it’s all positive. But I know from my own experience… it’s so much more complicated than that.

“And when you find out that your pain is shared by others… you just think, I just feel that’s helpful information to have, so I’m not isolated in my pain.”

Anne Hathaway. Credit: Dan Martensen for WSJ. Magazine

Hathaway also reveals what she’d do if her sons wanted to act: “I would probably take the same tack that my parents did with me, which is: You have all the time in the world to be a professional actor; you can only be a child once. So I would encourage them to study, to go to classes, to read, but I would strongly discourage them from starting too young. I think that they’ll be in a position where they’ll be able to go to college and figure out where they want to go from there.”

The Oscar-winning star will turn 40 on November 12 and says of how she’s going to celebrate: “I have a really tight-knit group of friends from college, and we all realized that we were just going to be celebrating each other’s birthday every other week.

“So we decided that we’re all going to go someplace together and have a joint 40th birthday party.”