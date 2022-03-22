Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kelly Clarkson never saw this one coming.

On Tuesday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, the host faced off against guest Anne Hathaway in a game of “Sing That Tune”.

READ MORE: Anne Hathaway Was ‘So Inspired’ By Jared Leto’s ‘Immersive’ Acting Method In ‘wecrashed’

The rules are simple. A song starts playing, and the first the identify the song by starting to sing along wins.

In a clip from the game, Clarkson literally collapses to the ground when Hathaway beats her to the punch by launching into her classic “Since U Been Gone” after hearing just the opening notes.

READ MORE: Anne Hathaway Went Raw Vegan And Got Into Yoga To Prepare For ‘WeCrashed’ Role

“Kelly Clarkson, if you do not understand how much we all loved that song,” Hathaway laughs. “Everybody here knew it on the first one. Everybody here knew it!”

“Should I just quit?!” Clarkson jokes. “This is embarrassing!”

The song also puts Hathaway ahead with a 4 to 0 lead.