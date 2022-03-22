Click to share this via email

Taylor Swift’s haunting new track “Carolina” features in the recently released trailer for “Where the Crawdads Sing”.

The upcoming flick stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Taylor John Smith and was produced by Reese Witherspoon.

Swift shared the teaser on Instagram with a message that included: “Where The Crawdads Sing is a book I got absolutely lost in when I read it years ago.

“I wanted to create something haunting and ethereal to match this mesmerizing story.”

A synopsis reads, “From the bestselling novel comes a captivating mystery. ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ tells the story of Kya, an abandoned girl who raised herself to adulthood in the dangerous marshlands of North Carolina.”

“Where the Crawdads Sing”. Credit: Columbia Pictures

“For years, rumours of the ‘Marsh Girl’ haunted Barkley Cove, isolating the sharp and resilient Kya from her community. Drawn to two young men from town, Kya opens herself to a new and startling world; but when one of them is found dead, she is immediately cast by the community as the main suspect.

“As the case unfolds, the verdict as to what actually happened becomes increasingly unclear, threatening to reveal the many secrets that lay within the marsh.”

The movie also stars Harris Dickinson, Michael Hyatt, Sterling Macer, Jr., and David Strathairn.