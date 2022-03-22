The son of “Sister Wives” stars Christine and Kody Brown, Paedon Brown, reports he was robbed while he worked out at his gym recently.

Paedon, 23, shared a TikTok detailing the robbery, saying that around $100 was taken but nothing else.

He said, “I put all my stuff in the same gym bag, and I put it in a locker, and I go to the gym and I go back to the locker room. I grab my bag.

“I get in my car. And it’s another day. There’s nothing special about this except I pick up my wallet and it’s empty,” Brown told fans.

He went on, “All my cash has been taken. Everything else is in there, so it could be a lot worse.

“I’m happy that not everything is gone, but I’m really annoyed. It was maybe 100 bucks but that was 100 bucks that was in my wallet. Gone.”

Paedon’s post comes following his parents’ split. They were married for 27 years.

Christine was Kody’s third wife. Kody and Meri Brown got married in 1990, and legally separated in 2014. Janelle Brown became Kody’s second wife in 1993, with Christine joining the family in 1994. Robyn Brown became his fourth wife in 2010.