Prime Video just revealed when fans can expect to see “A Very British Scandal”.

The streaming service confirmed the series would drop on April 22 and released a brand new trailer on Tuesday.

A VERY BRITISH SCANDAL arrives to Prime Video on 4/22. pic.twitter.com/lvrqfdo62D — Paul Bettany (@Paul_Bettany) March 22, 2022

The teaser follows the scandalous true story surrounding the divorce of the Duke (Paul Bettany) and Duchess of Argyll (Claire Foy), described as “one of the most notorious, extraordinary, and brutal legal cases of the 20th century.”

“A Very British Scandal”. Credit: Alan Peebles/SCANDAL PRODUCTIONS LIMITED & BLUEPRINT TELEVISION LIMITED & CPT Holdings, Inc. — Credit: Alan Peebles

A synopsis continues, “Famed for her charisma, beauty, and style, Margaret, Duchess of Argyll, dominated the front pages as a divorce featuring accusations of forgery, theft, violence, drug-taking, secret recording, bribery, and an explicit Polaroid picture all played out in the white-hot glare of the 1960s media.

“‘A Very British Scandal’ turns this scandal inside out in order to explore the social and political climate of postwar Britain, looking at attitudes towards women, and asking whether institutional misogyny was widespread at the time.”

“As her contemporaries, the press, and the judiciary sought to vilify her, Margaret kept her head held high with bravery and resilience, refusing to go quietly as she was betrayed by her friends and publicly shamed by a society that revelled in her fall from grace.”