The new season of “Selling Sunset” is almost here.

On Tuesday, Netflix announced the hit reality series will premiere its fifth season on April 22, and announced a brand new cast member.

#SellingSunset Season 5 premieres on Netflix on April 22, with British-Nigerian realtor Chelsea Lazkani joining the cast. pic.twitter.com/elhxrdvlX6 — TV Deets (@TVDeets) March 22, 2022

British-Nigerian luxury realtor Chelsea Lazkani is joining the show about the world of L.A. high-end real estate.

“This was kind of my time to give back and to educate and really mentor and push forward Black women in this luxury sector in real estate. So just knowing that I’ve got a greater purpose kind of prepared me for this,” Lazkani told People.

The show follows the exploits of a team of high-end real estate agents who all work together and compete with each other as members of The Oppenheim Group, the top agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip.

“Selling Sunset” also stars Jason and Brett Oppenheim are Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald (and Romain Bonnet), Heather Rae El Moussa, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz, Vanessa Villela and Emma Hernan.