Do not expect Lisa Kudrow or Courteney Cox to compete in “Friends” trivia nights.

Kudrow recently dropped by SiriusXM’s “Andy Kohen Live” and took fan questions. Kudrow revealed that, similar to Cox, much of her 10-year run on “Friends” escapes her.

“Courteney and I are completely in the same boat, you know, and we don’t even remember what the episodes were,” Kudrow told a listener who called in. “And I know I haven’t seen all the episodes.”

Kudrow also reflected on how the entire “Friends” main cast came together and held out on salary negotiations, assuring that each star was better compensated.

“One of us or two of us and I was not, was not my idea. [They] thought this is what we should do,” Kudrow said. “I was making the least actually, so it was all to my benefit.

“I got a call from [David] Schwimmer saying, ‘Look, this seems like the thing to do.’ It may have been Courteney’s idea. And I think it was. She said it was, but maybe they spoke and Schwimmer called me, but I just said, ‘Oh yeah. Okay. That’s that sounds really good.'”

Kudrow gave credit to her castmates who had a better grasp on leverage and value.

“It did. But it was scary, you know, because at some point you’re told ‘Yeah, they won’t have it,’ the studio or the network. ‘You’re gonna lose everything.’ And there were a couple of smart people in this cast. Again, I wasn’t one of them saying, ‘No, no, at this point, they need the show.'”