Amanda Bynes’ conservatorship has come to an end. During a hearing on Tuesday, the conservatorship over Bynes’ person and estate was terminated, with the judge congratulating the actress and wishing her good luck.

Bynes broke her silence in a statement shared with People on Monday.

“Following today’s decision by the judge to terminate my conservatorship, I would like to thank my fans for their love and well wishes during this time. I would also like to thank my lawyer and my parents for their support over the last nine years,” she said.

“In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter. I am excited about my upcoming endeavors — including my fragrance line — and look forward to sharing more when I can,” Bynes added.

Bynes was not at the hearing in person, rather her attorney, David A. Esquibias, was there on her behalf. Prior to the court’s decision, Esquibias told ET what’s next for the star.

“I’m excited for her. She is excited. We’re all excited and we’re all anxiously looking forward to Amanda living a life as a private and normal citizen. Ms. Bynes’ parents have both been very supportive throughout the entire conservatorship, and have helped her work towards a positive transition into the real world, which was the goal from the beginning of the legal arrangement,” Esquibias said. “Ms. Bynes has done very well in a very short period of time that she’s been [living at the structured community for women.] Now she’s able to live on her own independently and free of the conservatorship. Besides normalcy as a person and a student, I know that she is looking forward to what her next step is going to be.”

As for what she’s looking to do professionally, Esquibias added, “One of the things that she’s talking about is a fragrance line and possibly a clothing line, while she is concentrating on school. She is very creative, so she’s trying to find an outlet for that. I have not heard her say that she’s interested in returning to becoming an actress, but I wouldn’t rule that out. She has a new life ahead of her and she is so young… She was a great actress. I’m sure many people would love to see her return to acting.”

The court had tentatively granted the 35-year-old actress’ petition to terminate the conservatorship ahead of Tuesday’s hearing, where the ruling was made official. “Petitioner has provided facts that the conservatorship is no longer needed. The confidential Capacity Declaration filed 02/22/22 concludes that conservatee has capacity to give informed consent to any form of medical treatment,” a court document obtained by ET on Monday read. “The court determines that the conservatorship is no longer required and that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship of the person no longer exist.”

The “What I Like About You” star filed to end her conservatorship back in February, following the success Britney Spears experienced ending her own conservatorship.

On Monday, a source told ET, “Amanda Bynes’ parents are very happy for her. They can’t wait to see the next chapter of her life. They are excited at how well she is doing. They are ready to move forward and for the conservatorship to end as well.”

Additionally, Esquibias confirmed that Bynes “has located a rental in the Los Angeles area, which she intends to share with [her fiancé] Paul [Michael].”

The “Easy A” star has been under a conservatorship on and off since August 2013. The move meant her mother, Lynn Bynes – who regained conservatorship of the “She’s the Man” star in October 2014 – had legal control of her daughter and her estate. The conservatorship came after the actress, who was 27 at the time, had several run-ins with police and an involuntary psychiatric hold.

Reporting by Carly Sloane

