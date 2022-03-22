Chrissy Metz is looking forward to life after “This Is Us”.

The actress appeared this week on SiriusXM’s Bevy Smith to talk about the hit drama’s final season, and shared whether she would be interested in a spin-off.

“I mean, can you tell somebody something?” she said. “I feel like many people want it, but I don’t know if it’s humanly possible, but you know, I think we’re all going to go and do our own things.”

She added, “I would love to come back to work with one of the castmates again, that would just be a dream. But yeah, a spin-off would be cute.”

Metz also talked about her plans now that “This Is Us” is coming to an end, including focusing on her music career.

“I wanna finish my album and I’d love to go on a tour that I didn’t get a chance to go on during COVID. And I’d love to produce and star in something. Maybe a TV show,” she said.

Asked what the TV show is, Metz teased, “Well, we’ll see. I mean, it’s all pie in the sky, but there’s talkings.”

She added of the character in the new show, “Something very different. Maybe a little acerbic, maybe a little more sassy and sure of herself than Kate Pearson ever was. Maybe a little attitude. We’ll see.

“Cause I am very different from Kate, you know?” she continued. “And people just think that I’m just Kate Pearson and I’m like, ‘Oh no, very, very different.’ So just something different, but also something with a message. I really think that’s important too. And of course, I’d love to do Broadway. I’d love to do a musical. So, we’ll see.”

Asked what musicals she would want to do, Metz said, “I would’ve loved to have done Hairspray when I was younger. Like that was a dream role. I don’t know. I’d love to have done Waitress. I think that that was a great show and right up my alley. Um, I don’t know. Sister Act would be so cute.”