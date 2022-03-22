“Celebrity IOU” is back with a star-studded roster.

Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott, also known as The Property Brothers, are renovating the homes of family and friends of celebrities in eight new episodes of “Celebrity IOU”. A trailer for the season, watch above, prominently features Snoop Dogg.

“Drew and I pinch ourselves every day because we have the incredible honor of helping the people who we’ve admired make something special happen for generous people who had a significant impact on their lives,” Jonathan said in a press release.

“Hearing the incredible stories of gratitude never gets old,” Drew added. “We’re always inspired by these celebrities wanting to be completely hands-on with the renovations. This series is extra special.”

Stars featured in the upcoming season are Anthony Anderson, Halle Berry, Snoop Dogg, Tiffany Haddish, Lisa Kudrow, Howie Mandel, John C. Reilly and Ali Wong. The new season premieres with Haddish.

The new season of “Celebrity IOU” premieres Monday, April 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV Canada. The show will also stream on discovery+ with 12 additional episodes slated for late 2022.