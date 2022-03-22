Click to share this via email

Emma Stone reunites with a familiar filmmaker for a black and white short film.

Stone is reuniting with “The Favourite” director Yorgos Lanthimos for the short titled, “Bleat”. The project is commissioned for “The Artist on the Composer,”a Greek National Opera and nonprofit NEON program.

“Bleat” premieres May 6 at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center in Kallithea, Greece. The short film will be accompanied by live music ensembles from May 6 to 8. Stone stars opposite Damien Bonnard.

Stone will next star alongside Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo and Margaret Qualley in “Poor Things”, also directed by Lanthimos.