Stars and politicians alike gathered together on March 22 for the annual EMILY’s List discussion about women in politics.

Attendees at the 2022 event, held during women’s history month, include Yvette Nicole Brown, Congresswoman Karen Bass, Robin Thede, Gloria Calderón Kellett, Amber Tamblyn, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and EMILY’s List president Laphonza Butler.

The theme for 2022 is The Collective Power of Women, which highlights the successes achieved when working together, lifting each other up, and creating better environments for all women.

“After the past few years of groundbreaking moments for women in politics, the work continues to fight for equitable pay, union standards and representation,” said Yvette Nicole Brown, who is a member of EMILY’s List’s Board of Directors. “It is an honour to carry on that work with EMILY’s List and the dynamic women in politics and entertainment.”

Yvette Nicole Brown, Congresswoman Karen Bass, Gloria Calderón Kellett, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Robin Thede and Bozoma Saint John – Photo: Araya Doheny/Getty Images for EMILY’s List — Photo: Araya Doheny/Getty Images for EMILY's List

Bozoma Saint John, President of EMILY’s List-Laphonza Butler, Yvette Nicole Brown, Congresswoman Karen Bass, Robin Thede, Gloria Calderón Kellett, Amber Tamblyn and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan – Photo: Araya Doheny/Getty Images for EMILY’s List

“EMILY’s List is thrilled to have such an incredible lineup of women join us for our fifth annual panel,” added Laphonza Butler, president of EMILY’s List. “It’s so very important that we understand the power that we as women have when we use our platforms to demand more diversity in hiring, better pay, and more senior positions in these two high profile industries that for too long have been driven by men.”

.@ramakrishnannn wants her legacy to be a production company that gives reasonable working hours, equal pay, and basic human rights. pic.twitter.com/geOVqY6G4b — EMILY's List (@emilyslist) March 22, 2022

EMILY’s list is the United States’ largest resource for women in politics and seeks to elect pro-choice women into office.

Members of the host committee of the fifth annual pre-Oscars event include Alyssa Lanz, Andrea Nelson Meigs, Amy Landecker, Denise Melanson, Desiree Flores, Emmy Rossum, Hannah Minghella, Kathryn Hahn, Lizzie Thompson, Natasha Rothwell, Maddy Roth, Rene Jones, Sara Benincasa, Sarah Clossey, Tony Wallace, Tracy Brennan, Shelter PR and WME.