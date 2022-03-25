It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – March 25., 2022

J Balvin & Ed Sheeran – “Sigue” & “Forever My Love”

J Balvin and Ed Sheeran have teamed up for not just one, but TWO brand new songs. Both songs intertwine Spanish and English, with “Sigue” being an upbeat latin-inspired bop, and “Forever My Love” being a more emotional love ballet. So no matter what your mood is this Friday, J Balvin and Ed Sheeran have got you covered!

Machine Gun Kelly and blackbear – make up sex, plus mainstream sellout (ALBUM)

Machine Gun Kelly’s forthcoming album, mainstream sellout dropped today and it features the previously released track with WILLOW titled “emo girl” and now a new song with blackbear titled “make up sex”.

Summer Walker, SZA, and Cardi B – No Love (Extended Version)

Summer Walker calls upon the power of both SZA and Cardi B to reimagine her track “No Love”. This extended version of the song just adds more flavour to the already beloved original, plus the music video serves major looks that we can’t get enough of!

Tate McRae – chaotic

Tate McRae dropped her heartbreaking new track “Chaotic”. With lyrics such as “How could you blame me? Growing up is chaotic” we can’t help but feel all the feels this Friday thanks to Tate.

Michael Bublé – “Bring It On Home To Me”, plus Higher (ALBUM)

Beloved Canadian artist Michael Bublé has released his eleventh studio album Higher today, the album features the previously released tracks “I’ll Never Not Love You”, “Higher” and now “Bring It On Home”.

Other noteworthy releases this week include Daddy Yanke – “Hot” with Pitbull plus LEGENDADDY (ALBUM), GAYLE – “sleeping with friends”, Sofia Carson – “It’s Only Love, Nobody Dies” plus Sofia Carson (Album), Charli XCX – “Sorry If I Hurt You” from Crash (Deluxe) (ALBUM), FINNEAS – “Naked”, Ally Brooke – “Tequila”, JESSIA – “Next Time”, Savannah Ré – “FIJI”, BANKS – “I Still Love You”, Conro – “just wanna luv”, Devin Kennedy – “Poetry”, Layke – “Help Me Out”, David Hugo and Nicky Youre – “Never Go Wrong”, Seori – “Can’t Stop This Party”, Chayce Beckham – “Tell Me Twice”, David Morris – “Mine”

Keep On Your Radar:

Red Hot Chili Peppers – Unlimited Love (ALBUM)

The world hasn’t received new music from the Red Hot Chili Peppers since 2016, thankfully that’s all about to change. The group’s new album Unlimited Love will be out on April 1, 2022, and will feature the single “Black Summer”.

Camila Cabello – Familia (ALBUM)

Camila Cabello’s third studio album Familia is set for release on April 8, 2020. It will feature the previously released tracks “Don’t Go Yet” and “Bam Bam” featuring Ed Sheeran.

BANKS – Serpentina (ALBUM)

BANKS has officially announced her forthcoming, fourth studio album SERPENTINA, set for global release on April 8, 2020. The album will feature 13 new songs such as “Skinnydipped”, “The Devil”, as well as her latest single “Holding Back”.

Sophia Bel – Anxious Avoidant (ALBUM)

Sophia Bel’s debut album Anxious Avoidant is set for release on April 15, 2022. Raised on early-2000s skate-punk and emo music, Sophia draws inspiration from her childhood all while exploring the electro-pop genre.

Kehlani – Blue Water Road (ALBUM)

Kehlani is gearing up for their newest album, Blue Water Road coming April 29., 2022.

SOFI TUKKER – WET TENNIS (Album)

SOFI TUKKER’s followup to their Grammy-nominated debut album Treehouse will be titled WET TENNIS. The album will feature their latest single “Original Sin” and is set for an April 29, 2022, release.

Blossoms – Ribbon Around The Bomb (ALBUM)

British band Blossoms’ latest body of work Ribbon Around The Bomb is set for an April 29, 2022, release. It will feature their brand-new track “Ode To NYC”.

Florence + The Machine – Dance Fever

Florence + The Machine’s new album Dance Fever will feature the previously released tracks “My Love”, “King”, and “Heaven Is Here”. The album is set to drop on May 13, 2022.

Harry Styles –Harry’s House (ALBUM)

Harry Styles’ highly anticipated album, Harry’s House is set for release on May 20 of this year

Superorganism – World Wide Pop

Superorganism announced their new album World Wide Pop, which comes out on July 15, 2022. It will feature the new single “Teenager” and artists such as Stephen Malkmus, CHAI, Pi Ja Ma, Gen Hoshino, and Dylan Cartlidge.