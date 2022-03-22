Reese Witherspoon is receiving a special birthday greeting from a very special person in her life: daughter Ava Phillippe, whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillipe.

In celebration of Witherspoon’s 46th birthday on Tuesday, March 22, Phillippe took to Instagram to share a photo of her mom, along with a heartfelt message.

“With every year, her bright light shines even brighter, and I find even more reasons to love her and a greater appreciation for all that she does,” she wrote. “Happy happy birthday to the brilliant, joyful, fiery, thoughtful, and gorgeous woman that I am lucky enough to call my mom. ❤️”

Witherspoon also received some birthday love from her “Big Little Lies” co-star Laura Dern, who wrote that she was celebrating “International I Love Reese Witherspoon Day.”

Witherspoon’s “The Morning Show” co-star Jennifer Aniston also shared a birthday greeting.