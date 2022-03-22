Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky are celebrating the eighth birthday of their twin sons, Sasha and Tristan.

The “Avengers” star took to Instagram to share a photo with his 53.9 million Instagram followers, in which the twins are dressed as their dad’s Marvel superhero, Thor, complete with hammers.

READ MORE: Chris Hemsworth Has The Best Response After His Son Tells Him He Wants To Be Superman When He Grows Up

“Happy 8th birthday to my boys! If your [sic] asking if they’re allowed to wear any other super hero outfits besides Thor the answer is no 😘🎉” he wrote in the caption.