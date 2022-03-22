Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky are celebrating the eighth birthday of their twin sons, Sasha and Tristan.
The “Avengers” star took to Instagram to share a photo with his 53.9 million Instagram followers, in which the twins are dressed as their dad’s Marvel superhero, Thor, complete with hammers.
“Happy 8th birthday to my boys! If your [sic] asking if they’re allowed to wear any other super hero outfits besides Thor the answer is no 😘🎉” he wrote in the caption.
The boys’ mom also shared an Instagram post wishing the boys a happy birthday, sharing that photo and a few others.
“Happy birthday to my two beautiful boys!” she wrote in the caption. “I can’t believe you are 8. So many adventures together and so many more to come. You make me a better person every day.”