The Oscars just got even more star-studded with Tuesday’s announcement that Beyoncé will be performing at the upcoming Academy Awards.

ABC confirmed the news on March 22 in a press release revealing she’ll be performing “Be Alive”, the Oscar-nominated song she recorded for the soundtrack of “King Richard”.

In addition to Queen Bey, other nominated performers scheduled to perform include Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, Reba McEntire and Sebastián Yatra. They will be performing their respective songs, all nominated for Best Original Song, “No Time To Die” from “No Time to Die”, “Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days”, and “Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto”.

According to ABC’s release, Van Morrison had been invited to perform his nominated song — “Down To Joy” from “Belfast” — but “will not attend the Oscars due to his tour schedule,” and as a result the song won’t be performed during the broadcast.

The 94th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 27.