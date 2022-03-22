Pusha T is taking aim at McDonald’s in a new commercial for the fast food chain’s competitor, Arby’s.

In the spot, which the rapper characterizes as “a diss track,” he slams McDonald’s food while claiming to have written the iconic jingle for the chain’s iconic “I’m Lovin’ It” advertising campaign.

“I’m the reason the whole world love it, now I gotta crush it,” he raps in the video, promoting Arby’s new Spicy Fish Sandwich.

“Filet-O-Fish is ****, you should be disgusted. How dare you sell a square fish asking us to trust it? A half slice of cheese, Mickey D’s on a budget?” he continues, while the video features a Ronald McDonald-like clown.

After declaring the superiority of Arby’s fish sandwich, he raps, “A little cube of fish from a clown is basic,” adding, “Drowned in tartar that Filet-O-Fish is tasteless.”

Just dropped a diss track with @Arbys. Grab some popcorn and a Spicy Fish Sandwich. #ArbysSpicyFishDissTrack #ArbysPaidMeButIWouldSayThisAnyway pic.twitter.com/dzTuBlM9Ok — King Push (@PUSHA_T) March 21, 2022

Since posting the spot on Twitter, Pusha T’s McDonald’s-bashing video has been watched more than 5 million times.

In an interview with Rolling Stone promoting the Arby’s spot, Pusha T claims to be a co-writer on Justin Timberlake’s “I’m Lovin’ It”, for which Timberlake was reportedly paid $6 million for its use as a jingle in the McDonald’s campaign; according to RS, Pusha T’s “role in writing the jingle has since been disputed by others.”

According to Pusha T, he was paid a one-time fee but received no royalties for what ended up as the chain’s longest-running advertising campaign.

“I am solely responsible for the ’I’m Lovin‘ It’ swag and the jingle of that company. That’s just real. I am the reason. Now I gotta crush it,” he told Rolling Stone.

“I did it at a very young age at a very young time in my career where I wasn’t asking for as much money and ownership. It’s something that’s always dug at me later in life like, ‘Dammit, I was a part of this and I should have more stake.’ It was like half a million or a million dollars for me and my brother — but that’s peanuts for as long as that’s been running,” he added. “I had to get that energy off me, and this [ad] was the perfect way to get that energy like, ‘You know what? I’m over it.’”

ET Canada has reached out to reps for McDonald’s for comment.