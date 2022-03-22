Dolly Parton is looking at telling her life story in a biopic, and already knows which actress she’d like to play her.

“We were talking about doing my Broadway musical and we were really, really far out ahead of that, and then COVID hit and that changed my mind about a whole lot of things,” Parton said during a recent appearance on “Mr. Nashville Talks”, as reported by CNN.

“I do intend someday to be on Broadway, but I’m thinking now that I might do my life story as a feature,” she continued. “Maybe possibly even a musical feature, so we’re in talks about that.”

Parton also revealed her dream casting. “I love Kristin Chenoweth. She’s just absolutely fantastic,” Parton said of who should portray her, revealing she had Chenoweth in mind for her Broadway project. “I thought she’d be an ideal person to do that.”

However, in Parton’s vision, Chenoweth would be one of several actresses portraying her at various ages in her life. “We’d probably have to have — as long as my career has been — like a little Dolly and a middle Dolly and then the older one,” she said.

Parton also has an actor in mind to play her one-time musical partner, Porter Wagoner.

“You know who would make a great Porter, though, in all seriousness?” she said. “Oh goodness, what’s the guy that does Ace Ventura? Jim Carrey.”