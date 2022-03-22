Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber take in the Toronto Maple Leafs game against the Philadelphia Flyers at the Scotiabank Arena on November 24, 2018 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Justin Bieber is looking to add some swagger to his favourite sports team.

On Tuesday, March 22, Bieber’s drew house clothing line unveiled its new design for the Toronto Maple Leafs jersey, ahead of the Next Gen game slated to take place on March 23.

“My love for the Maple Leafs has always been a big part of who I am, and my passion for the team, and the passion of millions of fans, is stitched into this Next Gen sweater,” Bieber said in a press release, via People. “I’m grateful to the Leafs for the chance to team up again to create something so authentic for the team and its fans.” We’ll be rocking the black and blue, hby? The Leafs x @drewhouse flipside jersey is here. pic.twitter.com/UqvnQdpPny — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) March 22, 2022 READ MORE: Justin Bieber Releases ‘Love Letter’ To The Maple Leafs With New ‘Hold On’ Video In an Instagram post, drew house explained the concept behind the design. “drew house is a community. what it represents. What our logo represents. everyone, joy, coming together etc. and the maple leafs are a community,” reads the caption accompanying various photos of models wearing the new Leafs gear. “from the fans to the players to the people working in the arena and all over the city of toronto. The fans across the globe that unite over their common love and passion for their team. that is what drew house represents as well. a community coming together.”

“Made for the most elite hockey players in the world, the ADIZERO sets a new standard in hockey uniform innovation and technology,” reads a description from drew house. “The Jersey features performance poly fabric and a new lightweight crest and numbering system that make the Jersey 19% lighter than its predecessor. The ADIZERO also offers adidas Clima technology, combining moisture management and air flow circulation for a cooler, more breathable wear. As the authentic NHL jersey, ADIZERO is constructed for performance and durability. Not only is it stronger in the abrasion areas, but it also includes on-ice features like the authentic tie down strap. As a symbol of authenticity, the ADIZERO showcases the Platinum Chrome NHL Shield in the center of the collar.” READ MORE: Justin Bieber Celebrates Toronto Maple Leafs’ Comeback Interestingly enough, the jersey design was accidentally leaked earlier this month by none other than Martha Stewart, who inadvertently shared a photo on social media of herself and The Biebs, wearing one of the new jerseys. Remember that time @MarthaStewart leeked our jersey 😌 pic.twitter.com/n575lw9GLi — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) March 22, 2022