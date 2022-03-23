A plane Miley Cyrus was travelling on was forced to make an emergency landing after being struck by lightning on Tuesday night.

The singer took to Instagram to update fans, confirming she was safe, but was unable to land in Asunción, Paraguay as planned.

Cyrus wrote alongside a video clip and photo, “To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting.

“My crew, band, friends and family who were all travelling with me are safe after an emergency landing. We were unfortunately unable to fly into Paraguay. 💔 I LOVE YOU.”

Cyrus has been on the South American leg of her tour and was due to perform at Asunciónico music festival in Asunción on Wednesday night.

The hitmaker took the stage to perform at Lollapalooza Chile music festival over the weekend, with her putting on quite the performance as well as reading a bunch of signs in the crowd.

It’s not known if Cyrus will attend the upcoming 2022 Grammys on April 3 after failing to nab a nomination.

The musician, who has received one Grammy nom so far in her career, responded to the news in November by linking to an article listing 30 legendary artists who also haven’t won Grammys.

She posted: