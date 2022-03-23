The new season of “Canada’s Got Talent” got off to a fantastic start on Tuesday night.

Fourteen-year-old Shea Liu from Vancouver wowed judges Lilly Singh, Howie Mandel, Kardinal Offishall, and Trish Stratus as she belted out a stunning version of “Like My Father”.

She explained in the VT that her dad worked away a lot in China and that she was there with her mom. She dedicated the performance to her parents.

The track had the judges and the audition up on their feet.

Mandel gushed after the performance, “You have an amazing voice. There are people much older than you that come on this stage and can’t deliver.

“You rose to the occasion, you’re beyond your years. You have the poise of somebody twice your age.”

“Canada’s Got Talent” star Shea. Credit: CityTV

He asked the teen what her dream was right now, to which she said she wanted to make it through to the next round.

Mandel asked, “Do you believe that dreams can come true?” before pressing the Golden Buzzer.

He told Shea as she was joined onstage by her mom: “You are going to be a huge star, your life is never going to be the same… everybody is going to know your name after tonight.”