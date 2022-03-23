Click to share this via email

Diana Ross still has some years

On Tuesday night’s “Jeopardy!”, the contestants faced a Final Jeopardy! clue that really put their music knowledge to the test.

“In 2021 at age 95, this singer achieved a Guinness World Record for the oldest person to release an album of new music,” the clue read.

Third-place contestant Margaret Chipowsky correctly guessed Tony Bennett, but both Finn Corrigan and Karen Johnson mistakenly guessed the singer was Ross.

Those wrong answers got Chipowsky up to first place to win the game, but on Twitter, many were simply in shock that anyone would think the 77-year-old Ross is actually 95.

Diana Ross when she finds out why she's trending. #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/HzQJ2F31a2 — Jay O'Brien (@Jay_OBrien) March 22, 2022

With Diana Ross trending, both Johnson and Corrigan apologized for getting the music legend’s age wrong.

Me too! I knew she was not nearly that old but better to write something than nothing. Just glad we’re in this together hahahaha — Finn (@FinnJeopardy) March 22, 2022

Meanwhile, Tony Bennett’s Twitter account happily shared the clue about the crooner’s incredible achievement.