Jessica Simpson went all out to celebrate her daughter Birdie’s third birthday this week.

Simpson threw the little one, whose birthday was on March 19, a Barbie and tutu-themed party at her home, according to People.

The mag revealed tots were treated to a glamorous makeover at a braid bar, tutu-inspired cotton candy, and more.

She shared snaps from the adorable bash, showing her with husband Eric Johnson and Birdie’s siblings — Ace, 8, and Maxwell, 9 — posing in front of a rainbow balloon display.

Birdie, who donned a sweet pink tutu, looked like she was having a blast in every pic, with the little one and her mom also posing in front of “Birdie’s Dreamhouse.”

Simpson wore a hot pink minidress and blazer for the occasion, channelling Barbie.

The star’s caption included, “Birdie is everyone’s favorite person, the magic she spreads feels like a bucket of glitter to anyone and everyone. The perfect day for the perfect Bird.”

She added elsewhere in the message: “Honestly, I wish everyone of you could hang out with Birdie for 5 minutes so you could belly laugh, listen to her stories because you cannot get a word in (you will be shushed), and feel the abundance of joy her spirit radiates.

“Not a soul loves life more than Birdie and I am blessed to be her mother!”