John Waters spoke about cancel culture and Johnny Depp in a new interview with the New York Times.

The 75-year-old filmmaker, who worked with Depp on 1990’s “Cry-Baby”, was asked about his views on the actor as he was questioned about “when people become pariahs for things that are outside of the work.”

“It’s a good thing we are not going retroactive here because practically every artist would be cancelled.

“I have a thing about who I would cancel: J.K. Rowling. Give her some Preparation H for that transphobia,” he added, referencing the “Harry Potter” author’s controversial comments about the transgender community.

Waters went on, “What’s the matter with her? There are people I would like to cancel, but at the same time I’m saying it humorously.”

He added, “I’m not going to go through each person who’s been cancelled and say what I think, but I never saw Johnny Depp act negatively to a woman in my entire life — and I did drugs and got drunk with him.”

Depp lost his libel case against U.K. newspaper the Sun in 2020 after they labelled him a “wife-beater” in an article. The actor’s ex-wife Amber Heard has continuously accused him of abuse, something he denies.