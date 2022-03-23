Maury Povich is saying goodbye to television.

The legendary TV host of “Maury” is retiring as the talk show ends after 31 years. The last show taped last week. Povich sat down for a live virtual interview with “Good Morning America” on Wednesday to look back on his iconic show and discuss his future.

Povich said, “More than anything else I am gonna miss the storytelling.”

However, on a personal note, he said he will miss the staff and crew since many of them have worked with him for 25 to 30 years, including his nephew Andrew Povich, who served as director and has been with Povich for 31 years.

The 83-year-old host revealed that he didn’t tear up during the final taping until his staff got emotional. Then he cried “a river.”

The 83-year-old host revealed that he didn't tear up during the final taping until his staff got emotional. Then he cried "a river."

The show debuted in 1991 and is known widely for offering guests lie detector and DNA tests to prove or disprove paternity. He said there’s one particular episode that’s “etched in my memory forever.”

He described the infamous incident in which “a woman accused a guy of being the father of her twins.” He recalled opening up the envelope to reveal that the man was “the father of 1 but not the other,” a “million-to-one shot, according to scientists.”

Povich described how he'll feel come August or September, when, for the first time in over 30 years, he won't be returning to studio for a new season.

Povich described how he’ll feel come August or September, when, for the first time in over 30 years, he won’t be returning to studio for a new season.

“I don’t know how I am going to feel. I think I am going to feel empty, maybe I will feel lost,” Povich said. “All I know is, we have had such a good run, I thought now is the time to end it.”

As for his wife Connie Chung, Povich joked, "She'd rather be married to the guy who does the show than the guy that comes home every day.

As for his wife Connie Chung, Povich joked, “She’d rather be married to the guy who does the show than the guy that comes home every day.

“She is gonna find some creative ways to keep me out of the house.”

One of the ways Povich will stay out of the house is by spending time on the golf course with Tiger Woods and George Bush but, no matter how he moves forward, he’ll leave a legacy.

Povich wants people to think he was “a fair and honest broker when it came to TV and a good storyteller.” But, more than anything, he wants to be remembered as a “compassionate to the people who told their stories all these years.”