Jamie Lee Curtis is getting all decked out for her daughter’s wedding.

On Tuesday night, the “Halloween” star appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and talked about her daughter Ruby’s upcoming cosplay wedding.

READ MORE: Jamie Lee Curtis Celebrates Daughter Ruby’s Birthday, Slams ‘Unjust’ Anti-Trans Legislation

As Curtis explained, she will be officiating the wedding, for which she’ll be dressing up as a character from the “World of Warcraft” video game.

“Her name is Jaina Proudmoore,” she said. ‘It’s a game. She’s an admiral. And so I went on Etsy and wrote ‘Jaina Proudmoore costume’ and up came a woman who had the costume. I said, Great. You know, we exchanged communication.”

She continued, “I paid her a nice sum of money for this and all is going great. I sent her my measurements. Everything was okay until a month ago, two or three weeks ago, I got an email from her. She said there may be a delay in sending the costume. I said, ‘Okay, that’s fine, a week or two is fine.'”

READ MORE: Lili Reinhart Praises Jamie Lee Curtis For Ditching Body Negativity

Curtis noted that the dress is supposed to be arriving from Russia, and she’s hopeful that despite the current war in Ukraine and global supply-chain issues, that it will still arrive on time.

As for the wedding itself, the actress said, “It’s really exciting. We’re going to have a beautiful picnic in the backyard, and I’m really excited.”

She added, “Both my children will have been married in my backyard, which brings me to tears.”

Kimmel joked, “And it’s so much cheaper in the yard.”