Pamela Anderson is taking her talents to the stage.

On Wednesday, the actress appeared on “Good Morning America” to talk about making her Broadway debut, playing the role of Roxie Hart in Chicago.

“It’s good timing. My kids are grown, my kids are my biggest cheerleaders,” she said of her decision to take the part. “It’s time. I need a challenge. I needed this.

“I’ve been kind of gone for a little while, and now I’m back.”

Asked if she was intimidated by the job, Anderson said, “I like this feeling. I like that kind of dangerous, crazy feeling that you can’t do something and then you surprise yourself. You don’t know what you’re capable of until you try it.

“I’m just jumping off the bridge into it and doing everything I can. I’m surprising myself singing and dancing,” she added, noting as well the parallels she feels with the character of Roxie in terms of how the media has treated them.

“I feel great,” Anderson also said, when asked about having to dance Bob Fosse’s famous choreography for the show. “I just love, my whole body needs to be engaged anyway, so this is kind of keeping me out of trouble.”

She continued, “I’m a huge Bob Fosse fan…. It’s just unbelievable that anyone even offered me this kind of role, so I’m gonna give it all I have.”

Anderson also said proudly, “I’m doing this for myself, which is rare.”