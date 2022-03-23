Joshua Bassett is opening up about his near-fatal health crisis.

The “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” star sits down with People for this week’s issue of the magazine to explain how an intense public scrutiny took control of his health.

“If I look at my last year, the difference between the good days and the not-good days comes down to whether I took time for myself,” Bassett says.

Last January, the 21-year-old actor and singer was subject to negativity following his “HSMTMTS” co-star Olivia Rodrigo’s release of her viral hit “Drivers License”. The popular song is believed to be about their alleged breakup, although neither has confirmed a relationship.

Bassett received a lot of hate, including death threats on social media, which caused him an intense amount of stress. He fell ill for several days, noting that “every day felt worse and worse.” He was checked into the hospital and was diagnosed with septic shock.

“I felt my heart literally failing,” says Bassett. “I was like, ‘This isn’t just anxiety. This is bad.'”

"The doctors were like, 'If you hadn't checked in within 12 hours, you would have died in your apartment,'" Bassett continues. "It's wild that I was this close to taking another nap."

Now, the “Lie Lie Lie” singer is reminded to always check in with his emotions; every time he unlocks his iPhone, he’s greeted with the quote, “Peace is the only path that leads you home.”